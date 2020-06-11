1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light. Two very large bedrooms have some of the largest over-sized walk-in closets in these property types. This unit has a large balcony with beautiful views of large oak trees that make you feel like your in the middle of a park. The location is right next to Slick Rock golf course, situated in one of the nicest, greenest parts of Horseshoe Bay. The community is very well maintained and provides a peaceful, safe place to enjoy the Texas hill country.

2 storey complex located right next to Slick Rock golf course in the heart of Horseshoe Bay. The property is allocated 2 parking spaces, one is a reserved covered carport and the other is first-come, first serve parking. Unit 411 is located on the first floor.