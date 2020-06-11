All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Find more places like 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horseshoe Bay, TX
/
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411

1202 Hi Stirrup · (512) 807-0791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horseshoe Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1202 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light. Two very large bedrooms have some of the largest over-sized walk-in closets in these property types. This unit has a large balcony with beautiful views of large oak trees that make you feel like your in the middle of a park. The location is right next to Slick Rock golf course, situated in one of the nicest, greenest parts of Horseshoe Bay. The community is very well maintained and provides a peaceful, safe place to enjoy the Texas hill country.
2 storey complex located right next to Slick Rock golf course in the heart of Horseshoe Bay. The property is allocated 2 parking spaces, one is a reserved covered carport and the other is first-come, first serve parking. Unit 411 is located on the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have any available units?
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have?
Some of 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 does offer parking.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have a pool?
No, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have accessible units?
No, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Horseshoe Bay 2 BedroomsHorseshoe Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with BalconyHorseshoe Bay Apartments with Garage
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity