130 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5610 Netleaf Road
5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15000 Guffey DR
15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Hornsby Bend

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13320 Alysheba DR
13320 Alysheba Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1343 sqft
Fresh interior paint. Wood/vinyl floor throughout, open floor plan w/eat-in kitchen, granite breakfast bar and SS appliances. MBR in back of house provides lots of privacy. Features 1-car attached garage, fenced-in yard with stone patio behind gate.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11305 Malta DR
11305 Malta Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1657 sqft
House in Very Good condition ~ Very Clean ~ Kitchen Open to Living Room with Kitchen Island and open to the Family Room ~ Granite Counters ~ Formal Dining Room at enntrance or can be used as a Studio ~ Nice Covered Back Patio with Private Backyard ~
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Windsor Park
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
East Cesar Chavez
3 Units Available
Indie
1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$994
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature quartz countertops, luxury murphy bed and wood style flooring. Community has a fitness center, clubhouse and open-air lobby. Located close to Vintage Heart Cafe, Stretch Yoga and Redbird Pilates.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Riverside
64 Units Available
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,515
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,538
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Riverside
10 Units Available
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,225
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
East Cesar Chavez
35 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
East Cesar Chavez
37 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,678
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East Austin's newest addition to social and luxury living. Featuring stunning interior finishes alongside a stacked amenity package, Residences at Saltillo offers an exceptional experience to Eastside living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Central East Austin
22 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,574
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Pleasant Valley
59 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Rosewood
76 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
29 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Windsor Hills
17 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1298 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, pendant lighting, open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings and dual vanities. Tenant discounts for Austin-preferred employers. Community outdoor kitchen, pool, business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Pleasant Valley
13 Units Available
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1048 sqft
Located along E Riverside Drive and just yards from S Pleasant Valley Road. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and a bathtub. Pleasant community with both a pool and a volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
MLK-183
26 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hornsby Bend, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hornsby Bend renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

