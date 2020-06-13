/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15212 Sabal Palm Rd
15212 Sabal Palm Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 296383 -Newly installed flooring -Kitchen with granite surface -Spacious backyard -close to the Airport Will be available Sunday 06/07/2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
5610 Netleaf Road
5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
15000 Guffey DR
15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Hornsby Bend
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12117 Cimaizon Dr
12117 Cimaizon Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1921 sqft
The Harmony is the best floor plan. - Property Id: 291674 Granite counter tops with inset sink, open floor plan, hardwood floors, second living area upstairs. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Austin. 7 Minutes to Airport (ABIA).
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3409 Tilmon Lane
3409 Tilmon Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1308 sqft
3409 Tilmon Lane Available 06/05/20 CHARMING HOME IN AUSTIN'S COLONY - Charming build by DR Horton. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house! Large open living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances- upgraded gas burner stove.
Results within 5 miles of Hornsby Bend
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13320 Alysheba DR
13320 Alysheba Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1343 sqft
Fresh interior paint. Wood/vinyl floor throughout, open floor plan w/eat-in kitchen, granite breakfast bar and SS appliances. MBR in back of house provides lots of privacy. Features 1-car attached garage, fenced-in yard with stone patio behind gate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5608 Victory Gallop Dr
5608 Victory Gallop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2068 sqft
3/2.5 in Del Valle - Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath over 2,000 square feet! Great condition. Large open kitchen to the living room. Gameroom upstairs. Available now! (RLNE5756604)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
5825 Pinon Vista
5825 Pinon Vista Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5825 Pinon Vista in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13820 Briarcreek LOOP
13820 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
Fresh paint inside & out, all new wood-look flooring, open floor plan w/big eat-in kitchen with ample storage and SS appliances. MIL plan gives MBR lots of privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6200 Seville DR
6200 Seville Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2115 sqft
Mediterranean-style 2 story home with private front courtyard! Dramatic rotunda entry with kitchen opening to the family room making entertaining a breeze.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12409 Sky Harbor DR
12409 Sky Harbor Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1429 sqft
Rare find! 3 Bedroom single story with study, all hard flooring, no carpet. Close to airport and COTA. 20 Minutes drive to downtown. $1450 for 24 Mos Lease. $1500 for 12 Mos Lease.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11305 Malta DR
11305 Malta Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1657 sqft
House in Very Good condition ~ Very Clean ~ Kitchen Open to Living Room with Kitchen Island and open to the Family Room ~ Granite Counters ~ Formal Dining Room at enntrance or can be used as a Studio ~ Nice Covered Back Patio with Private Backyard ~
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
5905 Toscana Avenue
5905 Toscana Ave, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5905 Toscana Avenue in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Riverside
26 Units Available
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
MLK-183
26 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Riverside
34 Units Available
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montopolis
68 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
