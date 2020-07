Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex in Emerald Glen - Property Id: 196696



Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1544 sq. ft. property in the community of Emerald Glen. It is spaciously designed with many amenities including granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Storm doors on both front and back doors. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Two bedrooms, a large bath and loft/office upstairs. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Sprinkler system. Two car garage/ garage door opener. Fully energy efficient! Lots of storage! Pet-friendly! Close to HEB and Kroger. Minutes from Highway 377 and the Historic District of Granbury. You won't find anything like this anywhere in Granbury for the price! Must see! Won't last long! For more information call Jill at 760-580-8062.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3114-weave-court-granbury-tx/196696

Property Id 196696



(RLNE5941164)