apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
124 Apartments for rent in Hickory Creek, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Creek
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory Creek
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13
103 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13
35 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13
$
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Lakepointe
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13
32 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13
30 Units Available
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
831 sqft
Great on-site amenities like a dog park, gym and pool. 1-2 bedroom pet-friendly units include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E, DART transportation, Lewisville Lake and Vista Ridge Mall.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13
$
16 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1452 sqft
Pet-friendly community nestled between Lake Grapevine and Lake Lewisville. Minutes to Leonard Johns Park. On-site amenities include sauna, fitness center, and saltwater pool. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13
$
3 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory Creek
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13
$
85 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
