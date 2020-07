Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located town home in Carrollton. Open floor plan with high ceilings in the family room featuring bay window. Large private master bed and en suite bath with dual sinks and standing shower. Secondary bedrooms located upstairs with utility room and loft that can be used as 2nd living. community pool, and 2 car garage.