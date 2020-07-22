Corner Home For Rent - Family Room with fireplace, Ceramic floors in all traffic areas, carpets in the bedrooms. The middle bedroom has double doors so it may be used as a bedroom, office or media room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9918 DORNOCH have any available units?
9918 DORNOCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9918 DORNOCH have?
Some of 9918 DORNOCH's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9918 DORNOCH currently offering any rent specials?
9918 DORNOCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9918 DORNOCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 9918 DORNOCH is pet friendly.
Does 9918 DORNOCH offer parking?
Yes, 9918 DORNOCH offers parking.
Does 9918 DORNOCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9918 DORNOCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9918 DORNOCH have a pool?
No, 9918 DORNOCH does not have a pool.
Does 9918 DORNOCH have accessible units?
No, 9918 DORNOCH does not have accessible units.
Does 9918 DORNOCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9918 DORNOCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 9918 DORNOCH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9918 DORNOCH has units with air conditioning.