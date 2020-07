Amenities

in unit laundry game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Great location convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway and HWY 290. Move-in ready, settle in before the holidays. This Three-bedroom 2-story home is on a quiet cul-de-sac in Winchester Country. Three nice-sized bedrooms upstairs and the Game Room could be used as a fourth. Fridge and washer & dryer are included. There's a great backyard that would hold a playset or provide a great space for a garden in the spring. Cy_Fair ISD schools.