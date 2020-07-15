9615 Elizabeths Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning pool table game room refrigerator

Great one story split floor plan ideally located on a cul de sac in sought after Memorial Springs. The home offers a large master with on suite on one side of the home and two spare bedrooms with a shared bath on the other. An additional room can serve as a separate study, game room, playroom, billiard room, formal sitting, or dining -- this flexible plan means the house lives well! The kitchen/dining combo opens onto the den and the open concept feel makes entertaining easy. High ceilings and a neutral color scheme are open and inviting. The backyard is low maintenance but can easily accommodate a playscape, With a nice covered patio, the back yard becomes a fantastic place to entertain friends or hang out with the family. Brand new A/C and roof -- both installed September of 2019 -- along with newer appliances and water heater mean less stress for tenants. Refrigerator is included!