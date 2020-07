Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath on beautifully landscaped lot with mature trees and sparkling pool and spa! Inviting tile entry welcomes you to spacious family area w/ high ceilings & brick surround fireplace! Spectacular Master with access to backyard w/ adjoining bath. You will enjoy soaking in the extraordinary pool & spa! Won't last long! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and HWY 290.