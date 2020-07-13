All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
922 Park Meadow Drive
922 Park Meadow Drive

922 Park Meadow Drive
Location

922 Park Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright 4 bedroom home with huge, very private yard backing up to green belt. Skylights in the family room create a wonderful light and spacious feel. Renovated kitchen and baths with modern sparkly white countertops. Refrigerator included! Nice little bonus room behind the living room, add a desk to make a quiet study away from the hustle and bustle or add some shelves for added pantry storage or media equipment. The master has its own bath, the three other bedrooms share a hall bath with double sinks and shower / tub combo. Memorial Parkways is a beautiful established neighborhood close to the hustle and bustle of Katy and with easy access to the major highways. Big trees and well cared for homes line the streets, you will feel right at home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have any available units?
922 Park Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 922 Park Meadow Drive have?
Some of 922 Park Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Park Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 Park Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Park Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 922 Park Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 922 Park Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Park Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 922 Park Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 Park Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Park Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Park Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Park Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
