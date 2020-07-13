922 Park Meadow Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright 4 bedroom home with huge, very private yard backing up to green belt. Skylights in the family room create a wonderful light and spacious feel. Renovated kitchen and baths with modern sparkly white countertops. Refrigerator included! Nice little bonus room behind the living room, add a desk to make a quiet study away from the hustle and bustle or add some shelves for added pantry storage or media equipment. The master has its own bath, the three other bedrooms share a hall bath with double sinks and shower / tub combo. Memorial Parkways is a beautiful established neighborhood close to the hustle and bustle of Katy and with easy access to the major highways. Big trees and well cared for homes line the streets, you will feel right at home!