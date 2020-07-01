9102 Bent Spur Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed/2 full bath home in the Winchester Country Trails located near Jersey Village. High vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flooring, tile and clean carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the island kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space including a built in wine rack. Built in bookcases and gas log fireplace in the living area, secluded master bedroom with dual closets and extra shelves. Relax in the jetted spa tub or the renovated, tile shower and his & hers vanities in the master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining room and new paint, new carpet, new lighting, new plumbing, new faux wood blinds and an electric, wrought iron gate for privacy & security. Zoned to highly acclaimed Cy-Fair ISD schools, playground and neighborhood pool. Close to 290 & Beltway 8. *0 deposit plan avail $200 1x admin fee *$10/mo filter fee incl & del every quarter! *Good credit, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income.