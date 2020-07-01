All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9102 Bent Spur Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9102 Bent Spur Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:28 AM

9102 Bent Spur Lane

9102 Bent Spur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9102 Bent Spur Lane, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed/2 full bath home in the Winchester Country Trails located near Jersey Village. High vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flooring, tile and clean carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the island kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space including a built in wine rack. Built in bookcases and gas log fireplace in the living area, secluded master bedroom with dual closets and extra shelves. Relax in the jetted spa tub or the renovated, tile shower and his & hers vanities in the master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining room and new paint, new carpet, new lighting, new plumbing, new faux wood blinds and an electric, wrought iron gate for privacy & security. Zoned to highly acclaimed Cy-Fair ISD schools, playground and neighborhood pool. Close to 290 & Beltway 8. *0 deposit plan avail $200 1x admin fee *$10/mo filter fee incl & del every quarter! *Good credit, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have any available units?
9102 Bent Spur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have?
Some of 9102 Bent Spur Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 Bent Spur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9102 Bent Spur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 Bent Spur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane offer parking?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9102 Bent Spur Lane has a pool.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have accessible units?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 Bent Spur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 Bent Spur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine