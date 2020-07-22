8207 Burnt Ash Drive

Amenities

Fabulous and ROOMY! Come home to this Well Maintained 5 bedrooms 3-1/2 bath in the quite neighborhood of Kenswick!! Great entrance into the formal living and dining area. Walk through recent updated kitchen that include the refrigerator! Large living room w/fireplace. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both downstairs w/private bath! Enclosed patio with POOL and fenced back yard! Located right off FM 1960, 5 miles from Deerbrook mall and easy access to Beltway 8. Humble is an ideal and reputable location that allows you to live comfortably in peace. In addition to having cultivated noteworthy park and nature center (Jesse H. Jones). A MUST see! Hurry and Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/769110?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property# 769110). Contact Leasing Agent for more information on this home