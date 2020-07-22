All apartments in Harris County
8207 Burnt Ash Drive

8207 Burnt Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8207 Burnt Ash Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous and ROOMY! Come home to this Well Maintained 5 bedrooms 3-1/2 bath in the quite neighborhood of Kenswick!! Great entrance into the formal living and dining area. Walk through recent updated kitchen that include the refrigerator! Large living room w/fireplace. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both downstairs w/private bath! Enclosed patio with POOL and fenced back yard! Located right off FM 1960, 5 miles from Deerbrook mall and easy access to Beltway 8. Humble is an ideal and reputable location that allows you to live comfortably in peace. In addition to having cultivated noteworthy park and nature center (Jesse H. Jones). A MUST see! Hurry and Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/769110?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property# 769110). Contact Leasing Agent for more information on this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have any available units?
8207 Burnt Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have?
Some of 8207 Burnt Ash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 Burnt Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8207 Burnt Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 Burnt Ash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive offer parking?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive has a pool.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8207 Burnt Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8207 Burnt Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
