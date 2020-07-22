All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 819 E Tide Bay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
819 E Tide Bay Circle
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

819 E Tide Bay Circle

819 East Tide Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

819 East Tide Bay Circle, Harris County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
This lovely home in Lakes at Grand Harbor is move in ready! Lots of curb appeal w/lush landscaping, trees & manicured lawns. The 3269 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. The home features a seamless, open concept design throughout. Other features include a private Study, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar open to the Family Room, a lovely Breakfast Room adjoining the Kitchen, easy care tile flooring throughout common areas, carpet in all Bedrooms, and a Formal Dining Room with wood floors. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances & a large walk-in pantry. The spacious 1st floor Master boasts an EnSuite and walk-in closet. A Gameroom and 3 light and airy Bedrooms are located on 2nd floor along with 2 full baths. Blinds and curtain rods remain. The covered patio and large backyard are ready for outdoor fun. Minutes from exemplary Katy ISD schools, major roadways, premier medical services, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have any available units?
819 E Tide Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have?
Some of 819 E Tide Bay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 E Tide Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
819 E Tide Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 E Tide Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 819 E Tide Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 819 E Tide Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 E Tide Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have a pool?
No, 819 E Tide Bay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 819 E Tide Bay Circle has accessible units.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 E Tide Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 E Tide Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 E Tide Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine