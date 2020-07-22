819 E Tide Bay Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This lovely home in Lakes at Grand Harbor is move in ready! Lots of curb appeal w/lush landscaping, trees & manicured lawns. The 3269 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. The home features a seamless, open concept design throughout. Other features include a private Study, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar open to the Family Room, a lovely Breakfast Room adjoining the Kitchen, easy care tile flooring throughout common areas, carpet in all Bedrooms, and a Formal Dining Room with wood floors. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances & a large walk-in pantry. The spacious 1st floor Master boasts an EnSuite and walk-in closet. A Gameroom and 3 light and airy Bedrooms are located on 2nd floor along with 2 full baths. Blinds and curtain rods remain. The covered patio and large backyard are ready for outdoor fun. Minutes from exemplary Katy ISD schools, major roadways, premier medical services, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.