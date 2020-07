Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready! Newly renovated home in popular Governor's Place subdivision. Split floor plan with an open concept. Fresh paint. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, newly installed backsplash in the kitchen matching the color scheme of the tile flooring throughout the home. Appliances include: microwave, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Fully air conditioned playhouse for the kids in the backyard. Vivint home security connections installed and available.