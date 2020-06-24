8131 Sutton Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

8131 Sutton Crest Dr Tomball, TX 77375 - Sparkling, energy-efficient home ready NOW! What a wonderful way to refresh your life than with this 1 story Somerset home with tall ceilings and a big feel. This 3 bedroom home with a private study has tile throughout the wet areas and main living space and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is open to a large family room with a fireplace and the large windows make for great lighting in the home. The covered patio extends the entertaining space or is just a place to get away and relax. For the renter that likes to multi-task the utility room is close to the kitchen so that you can do more than one thing at a time. Seeing is believing! Preserve at Miramar Lake, close access to Grand Parkway 99, FM 2920, Exxon center and the Woodlands!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4774982)