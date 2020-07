Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.1 Bath 1 Car Garage in Humble TX. Kitchen is open to dining room and living room. Flooring is beautiful vinyl wood, bedrooms are carpeted. Home is located near 59 for easy access around town. Close to restaurants, shops, parks and schools. Bring all offers!!



Large fenced in back yard with a covered patio for year around enjoyment!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.