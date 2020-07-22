7318 Foxbrook Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2262
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal
Extras: Be the next to call this lovely property home! Located in the well-located Foxwood subdivision this open floor house will delight you. Open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. Its large, very well illuminated living room area features a gorgeous fireplace, perfect for the coming very cold days. 4 spacious beds with comfy carpet floors. Huge fenced backyard and so much more. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.