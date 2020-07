Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom home offers new carpet and new paint! The deck was freshly painted. New Fridge and Faux Wood Blinds. Attached 2 car garage offers extra storage... Seperate Laundry room. The living room has tons of natural lights from the high ceiling and windows. Great open concept kitchen/dinning/living combo leads you out the back to a covered patio. Come check it out, great schools in the area.