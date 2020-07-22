All apartments in Harris County
6934 Foxmar Lane
6934 Foxmar Lane

6934 Foxmar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6934 Foxmar Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/603929.

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1384
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central

Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced to Lease fast! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room. Master bath with dual sinks and his/hers closets. Large back yard perfect for family gatherings. Convenient location near plenty of shopping and amenities. Price to lease fast Don't wait...won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have any available units?
6934 Foxmar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 6934 Foxmar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6934 Foxmar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 Foxmar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 Foxmar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane offer parking?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have a pool?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6934 Foxmar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6934 Foxmar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
