6934 Foxmar Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/603929.



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1384

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central



Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced to Lease fast! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room. Master bath with dual sinks and his/hers closets. Large back yard perfect for family gatherings. Convenient location near plenty of shopping and amenities. Price to lease fast Don't wait...won't last long!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.