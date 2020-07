Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous patio home that is move-in ready! Features include slate floors in the main areas, neutral paint throughout, crown molding and high ceilings. Formal dining room with chair rail, crown molding and tray ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, slate floors, tons of cabinets and built-in desk area. Spacious master suite, master bath has a framed mirror, dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and seamless glass shower. Come See!