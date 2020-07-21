6211 Stone Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking playground pool garage

Spacious 2-story in master planned community of Auburn Lakes on-site amenities incl park, trails, stocked fishing lake, playgrounds, pool, fitness/recreation center. Central to The Woodlands and all it has to offer and also a quick drive to the Grand Parkway for tons of commuting options. Home is turn-key ready w/fresh paint & brand new carpet thru-out. Neutral palette allows you to comfortably move-in & feel at home. Attractive, low-key landscaping in both the front/backyard will be perfect to enjoy these cooler Houston days! Elegant stairway w/wrought iron spindles, french doors to formal study, large dining room perfect for hosting dinner parties, 2-story den w/fireplace, Island kitchen w/granite counters, 42 in cabinets w/under cabinet lighting & stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area highlighted w/a chef's desk & great backyard views. Tile floors throughout 1st floor living areas. Master suite on 1st floor w/large master bath & walk-in closet plus spacious 2ndary beds up!