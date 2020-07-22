All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

6203 Menor Crest Drive

6203 Menor Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6203 Menor Crest Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
accessible
Situated on a lot with no back neighbors in Northcrest Village, this charming home features tile flooring, an open living room, dining room, study, and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining and leisure. The island kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, and a breakfast bar. Unwind in the master suite, complete with a tray ceiling, walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a tub. Located just a mile south of the Grand Parkway Marketplace, residents are never too far away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spend the day exploring all that Old Town Spring has to offer. Schools are zoned to Klein ISD. This home is perfect for you call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have any available units?
6203 Menor Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have?
Some of 6203 Menor Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Menor Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Menor Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Menor Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6203 Menor Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 6203 Menor Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Menor Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6203 Menor Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6203 Menor Crest Drive has accessible units.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 Menor Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 Menor Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6203 Menor Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
