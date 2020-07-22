6203 Menor Crest Drive

Amenities

Situated on a lot with no back neighbors in Northcrest Village, this charming home features tile flooring, an open living room, dining room, study, and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining and leisure. The island kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, and a breakfast bar. Unwind in the master suite, complete with a tray ceiling, walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a tub. Located just a mile south of the Grand Parkway Marketplace, residents are never too far away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Spend the day exploring all that Old Town Spring has to offer. Schools are zoned to Klein ISD. This home is perfect for you call today!