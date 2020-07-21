6015 Serrano Terrace Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

NEVER FLOODED- Beautiful large recently remodeled incl 2019 roof, AC x 2, repainted 4 bed in very peaceful, no through traffic St in the resort-like gated community of LEON. 3/1 bath 2019 quartz counter tops, faucets & light fittings, 2 car huge detached garage, long drive. This home features a wonderful open floor plan, 2 story entry, large living with wall of windows & lots of natural light, fantastic master suite with new stunning master bathroom - seamless glass shower door, beautiful tile & stand alone bath, 2 separate huge closets, tile floor. Large kitchen with beautiful white painted 42 upgraded cabinets, granite counters, refrigerator, study with french doors, dining room with rope light, beautiful wrought iron stair, large game room up with flex space, new LED Lights & lots of storage, gas avail for cooker, landscaped private back yard & covered back patio. Bus service to Awty, British & Village School. 2 area pools & tennis courts. Convenient to Energy Corridor & City Center