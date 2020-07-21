All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

6015 Serrano Terrace Lane

6015 Serrano Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Serrano Terrace Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEVER FLOODED- Beautiful large recently remodeled incl 2019 roof, AC x 2, repainted 4 bed in very peaceful, no through traffic St in the resort-like gated community of LEON. 3/1 bath 2019 quartz counter tops, faucets & light fittings, 2 car huge detached garage, long drive. This home features a wonderful open floor plan, 2 story entry, large living with wall of windows & lots of natural light, fantastic master suite with new stunning master bathroom - seamless glass shower door, beautiful tile & stand alone bath, 2 separate huge closets, tile floor. Large kitchen with beautiful white painted 42 upgraded cabinets, granite counters, refrigerator, study with french doors, dining room with rope light, beautiful wrought iron stair, large game room up with flex space, new LED Lights & lots of storage, gas avail for cooker, landscaped private back yard & covered back patio. Bus service to Awty, British & Village School. 2 area pools & tennis courts. Convenient to Energy Corridor & City Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have any available units?
6015 Serrano Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have?
Some of 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Serrano Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane has a pool.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6015 Serrano Terrace Lane has units with air conditioning.
