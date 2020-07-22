All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5543 Poplar Terrace Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:52 AM

5543 Poplar Terrace Lane

5543 Poplar Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5543 Poplar Terrace Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
A perfect one story home ready for its new owners! You will love this home with fresh paint (2017), a new air conditioner (2017) and new laminate flooring throughout (2017). A full security system with cameras will be included as well. The house is in a quiet neighborhood, with walking trails, a community pool and 2 playgrounds, great for the summer with the family. The backyard is large with a storage building and plenty of space for a pool or playground. The front has freshly trimmed trees and newly planted flowers. This house will not last long! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have any available units?
5543 Poplar Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have?
Some of 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Poplar Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane has a pool.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5543 Poplar Terrace Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine