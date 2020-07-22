5543 Poplar Terrace Lane

Amenities

A perfect one story home ready for its new owners! You will love this home with fresh paint (2017), a new air conditioner (2017) and new laminate flooring throughout (2017). A full security system with cameras will be included as well. The house is in a quiet neighborhood, with walking trails, a community pool and 2 playgrounds, great for the summer with the family. The backyard is large with a storage building and plenty of space for a pool or playground. The front has freshly trimmed trees and newly planted flowers. This house will not last long! Make your appointment today!