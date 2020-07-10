All apartments in Harris County
5503 Evening Shore Drive

5503 Evening Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Evening Shore Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Meticulously Remodeled 4 bedroom 3.5 bath LARGE CORNER LOT HOME in the picturesque, highly desirable Energy Corridor guarded and gated community of Lakes on Eldridge. The home features a DRAMATIC ENTRY with a beautiful chandelier (equipped with a lift system to make cleaning easy), souring ceilings with lots of natural light and an expansive formal family and dinning room. The beautifully modernized kitchen is a COOK'S DREAM with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, island gas cooktop and a double oven' Amazing open floor plan made for entertaining. The home has a downstairs LARGE MASTER RETREAT with a fireplace, a spa like master bath with a glass shower and separate soaking tub, granite counters and large walk-in closet. The other 3 ample bedrooms and game room are up. Lakes on Eldridge is a resort community featuring a community center with fitness facility, tennis courts, olympic size pool, and green spaces with ponds and fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have any available units?
5503 Evening Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have?
Some of 5503 Evening Shore Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Evening Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Evening Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Evening Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Evening Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Evening Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Evening Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5503 Evening Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5503 Evening Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Evening Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Evening Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Evening Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
