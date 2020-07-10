5503 Evening Shore Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Meticulously Remodeled 4 bedroom 3.5 bath LARGE CORNER LOT HOME in the picturesque, highly desirable Energy Corridor guarded and gated community of Lakes on Eldridge. The home features a DRAMATIC ENTRY with a beautiful chandelier (equipped with a lift system to make cleaning easy), souring ceilings with lots of natural light and an expansive formal family and dinning room. The beautifully modernized kitchen is a COOK'S DREAM with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, island gas cooktop and a double oven' Amazing open floor plan made for entertaining. The home has a downstairs LARGE MASTER RETREAT with a fireplace, a spa like master bath with a glass shower and separate soaking tub, granite counters and large walk-in closet. The other 3 ample bedrooms and game room are up. Lakes on Eldridge is a resort community featuring a community center with fitness facility, tennis courts, olympic size pool, and green spaces with ponds and fountains.