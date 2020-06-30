5310 Royal Press

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Beazer Maxwell floor plan home boasts a sloped ceiling on the family room along w/ laminate flooring & tile flooring throughout. There is no carpet in this home! Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen featuring an island w/pendant lighting, spacious countertops, stainless steel appliances. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Close proximity to Katy Mills Mall, w/easy access to I-10 & the Grand Parkway. Area amenities include a community recreation center, walking trails, several pocket parks, & a dog park. Schools are zoned to the highly-acclaimed Katy ISD.