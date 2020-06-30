All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5310 Royal Press.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5310 Royal Press
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5310 Royal Press

5310 Royal Press Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5310 Royal Press Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
stainless steel
dog park
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Beazer Maxwell floor plan home boasts a sloped ceiling on the family room along w/ laminate flooring & tile flooring throughout. There is no carpet in this home! Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen featuring an island w/pendant lighting, spacious countertops, stainless steel appliances. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Close proximity to Katy Mills Mall, w/easy access to I-10 & the Grand Parkway. Area amenities include a community recreation center, walking trails, several pocket parks, & a dog park. Schools are zoned to the highly-acclaimed Katy ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Royal Press have any available units?
5310 Royal Press doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5310 Royal Press have?
Some of 5310 Royal Press's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Royal Press currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Royal Press is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Royal Press pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Royal Press is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Royal Press offer parking?
No, 5310 Royal Press does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Royal Press have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Royal Press offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Royal Press have a pool?
No, 5310 Royal Press does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Royal Press have accessible units?
No, 5310 Royal Press does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Royal Press have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Royal Press does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Royal Press have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 Royal Press does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77346
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960
Houston, TX 77065
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine