4434 Champions Landing Dr.

AWESOME 2,000 square foot 4 Bedroom Home in Klein ISD! - 4 BEDROOMS IN KLEIN ISD! Home in the Champions Area! Acclaimed Klein ISD Schools, zoned to Klein High School! 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story home with all of the bells and whistles! Gorgeous landscaping, fully fenced backyard, and covered patio great for those pretty Houston evenings! Home features premium wood-look vinyl plank flooring downstairs, peninsula kitchen with upgraded gas Whirlpool appliances including MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR! Tons of cabinet, pantry and counter (Corian) space! Guest bedroom downstairs with it's own bath, 3 bedrooms and large gameroom up! Master suite boasts tray ceilings, en suite bath with separate soaking tub and shower, double sinks, and HUGE walk in closet! Great sized Gameroom also featuring a tray ceiling, and 2 more secondary bedrooms complete this amazing home. Make your appointment to see this fantastic home today before it is gone!



