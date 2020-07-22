All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:08 PM

4434 Champions Landing Dr.

4434 Champions Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4434 Champions Landing Dr, Harris County, TX 77069

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWESOME 2,000 square foot 4 Bedroom Home in Klein ISD! - 4 BEDROOMS IN KLEIN ISD! Home in the Champions Area! Acclaimed Klein ISD Schools, zoned to Klein High School! 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story home with all of the bells and whistles! Gorgeous landscaping, fully fenced backyard, and covered patio great for those pretty Houston evenings! Home features premium wood-look vinyl plank flooring downstairs, peninsula kitchen with upgraded gas Whirlpool appliances including MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR! Tons of cabinet, pantry and counter (Corian) space! Guest bedroom downstairs with it's own bath, 3 bedrooms and large gameroom up! Master suite boasts tray ceilings, en suite bath with separate soaking tub and shower, double sinks, and HUGE walk in closet! Great sized Gameroom also featuring a tray ceiling, and 2 more secondary bedrooms complete this amazing home. Make your appointment to see this fantastic home today before it is gone!

(RLNE3991573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have any available units?
4434 Champions Landing Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have?
Some of 4434 Champions Landing Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Champions Landing Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Champions Landing Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Champions Landing Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. offer parking?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have a pool?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 Champions Landing Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 Champions Landing Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
