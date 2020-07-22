331 Skywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1839

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher



Extras: HEY! Don't lose your chance to lease this perfectly located home. Near Interstate 45 for quick access to different shopping centers & restaurants. This beauty comes with 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. It features an open living area great for relaxing. Also spacious kitchen that includes stove and dishwasher. You will love the breakfast nook that has the cutest brick fireplace ... The backyard is just perfect for weekend cookouts & outdoor activities. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



