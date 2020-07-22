All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 331 Skywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
331 Skywood Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:06 AM

331 Skywood Drive

331 Skywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

331 Skywood Drive, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

dishwasher
concierge
fireplace
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1566910?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1839
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: HEY! Don't lose your chance to lease this perfectly located home. Near Interstate 45 for quick access to different shopping centers & restaurants. This beauty comes with 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. It features an open living area great for relaxing. Also spacious kitchen that includes stove and dishwasher. You will love the breakfast nook that has the cutest brick fireplace ... The backyard is just perfect for weekend cookouts & outdoor activities. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Skywood Drive have any available units?
331 Skywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 331 Skywood Drive have?
Some of 331 Skywood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, concierge, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Skywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Skywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Skywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 Skywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 331 Skywood Drive offer parking?
No, 331 Skywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 Skywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Skywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Skywood Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Skywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Skywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Skywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Skywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Skywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Skywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Skywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine