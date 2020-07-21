310 Silky Leaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Home for Lease | Remington Ranch - North Houston - Property Id: 93936



Leasing 2 story, 3 Bedroom home with 2.5 bath, game-room/loft area, garage, dining room area, utility room and large back-yard. Central air/heat, stainless steel fridge, stove/microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes bathroom with garden tub and walk-in closet. Available for immediate move in. Will require 1st month rent and deposit. Renter must complete background check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93936

No Pets Allowed



