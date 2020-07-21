All apartments in Harris County
310 Silky Leaf Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 Silky Leaf Dr

310 Silky Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Silky Leaf Drive, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Home for Lease | Remington Ranch - North Houston - Property Id: 93936

Leasing 2 story, 3 Bedroom home with 2.5 bath, game-room/loft area, garage, dining room area, utility room and large back-yard. Central air/heat, stainless steel fridge, stove/microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes bathroom with garden tub and walk-in closet. Available for immediate move in. Will require 1st month rent and deposit. Renter must complete background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93936
Property Id 93936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4617444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have any available units?
310 Silky Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have?
Some of 310 Silky Leaf Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Silky Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
310 Silky Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Silky Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 310 Silky Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 310 Silky Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Silky Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 310 Silky Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 310 Silky Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Silky Leaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Silky Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Silky Leaf Dr has units with air conditioning.
