24203 Creekview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to this wonderfully updated home. This home boasts of plenty of space for you and your family. Great layout on the first floor with large living room with cozy fireplace and huge game room. Also the formal dining room is right of the kitchen that has tons of storage. All stainless steal appliances in the kitchen with subway tile, give it a timeless look. All bedrooms upstairs, all with large windows with tons of natural light. All the bedrooms have plenty of space for whatever you need. Massive backyard with mature trees make this backyard one to want to come home to. Cover porch is a great place to hang out. This home did not flood in Harvey. Come and see this home today.