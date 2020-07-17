All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 24203 Creekview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24203 Creekview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24203 Creekview Drive

24203 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24203 Creekview Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to this wonderfully updated home. This home boasts of plenty of space for you and your family. Great layout on the first floor with large living room with cozy fireplace and huge game room. Also the formal dining room is right of the kitchen that has tons of storage. All stainless steal appliances in the kitchen with subway tile, give it a timeless look. All bedrooms upstairs, all with large windows with tons of natural light. All the bedrooms have plenty of space for whatever you need. Massive backyard with mature trees make this backyard one to want to come home to. Cover porch is a great place to hang out. This home did not flood in Harvey. Come and see this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24203 Creekview Drive have any available units?
24203 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 24203 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 24203 Creekview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24203 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24203 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24203 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24203 Creekview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24203 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24203 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 24203 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 24203 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24203 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24203 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24203 Creekview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine