Harris County, TX
22627 Williamschase Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:53 PM

22627 Williamschase Drive

22627 Williamschase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22627 Williamschase Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home flaunts a huge over-sized backyard perfect for outdoor play and entertainment and is located minutes from Grand Parkway 99 and I-10, right near the front of the neighborhood. Take a short 3-minute walk and enjoy the community playground and pool or continue walking towards nearby close and convenient shopping areas. Inside youll find 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a flex room that can serve as a game room, study, or secondary living room. The large living area offers tons of space to spread out and flows right into the kitchen. Granite counter tops, and a kitchen island are great for cooking large meals and entertaining guests. Head out to the tree shaded deck in the backyard and enjoy the shade year-round. A washer, dryer, and 2 refrigerators are offered with this home. Available for move-in right away and zoned to Katy ISD. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have any available units?
22627 Williamschase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22627 Williamschase Drive have?
Some of 22627 Williamschase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22627 Williamschase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22627 Williamschase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22627 Williamschase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22627 Williamschase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22627 Williamschase Drive offers parking.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22627 Williamschase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22627 Williamschase Drive has a pool.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 22627 Williamschase Drive has accessible units.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22627 Williamschase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22627 Williamschase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22627 Williamschase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
