22627 Williamschase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground pool garage

This home flaunts a huge over-sized backyard perfect for outdoor play and entertainment and is located minutes from Grand Parkway 99 and I-10, right near the front of the neighborhood. Take a short 3-minute walk and enjoy the community playground and pool or continue walking towards nearby close and convenient shopping areas. Inside youll find 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a flex room that can serve as a game room, study, or secondary living room. The large living area offers tons of space to spread out and flows right into the kitchen. Granite counter tops, and a kitchen island are great for cooking large meals and entertaining guests. Head out to the tree shaded deck in the backyard and enjoy the shade year-round. A washer, dryer, and 2 refrigerators are offered with this home. Available for move-in right away and zoned to Katy ISD. Schedule your showing today!