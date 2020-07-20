All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:29 PM

21727 Mossy Field Lane

21727 Mossy Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21727 Mossy Field Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Charleston style home with grand columns and upper balcony! All new paint and flooring and carpet! 3 bedrooms up with two full baths and half bath downstairs. Open concept kitchen and family room downstairs with formal dining downstairs. Private backyard. This home is move in ready! Pets not allowed. Criteria include 600 or higher credit and 3.5x income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have any available units?
21727 Mossy Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have?
Some of 21727 Mossy Field Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21727 Mossy Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21727 Mossy Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21727 Mossy Field Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21727 Mossy Field Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21727 Mossy Field Lane offers parking.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21727 Mossy Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have a pool?
No, 21727 Mossy Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 21727 Mossy Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21727 Mossy Field Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21727 Mossy Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21727 Mossy Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
