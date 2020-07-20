21727 Mossy Field Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Charleston style home with grand columns and upper balcony! All new paint and flooring and carpet! 3 bedrooms up with two full baths and half bath downstairs. Open concept kitchen and family room downstairs with formal dining downstairs. Private backyard. This home is move in ready! Pets not allowed. Criteria include 600 or higher credit and 3.5x income.