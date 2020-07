Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Welcome home to this gorgeously updated one-story, four bedroom, two bath home on large corner lot. Offering spacious master bedroom, extra large kitchen, abundant cabinet space, vaulted ceiling, cozy wood-burning fireplace, vinyl wood-like flooring and spacious backyard! Klein school district, easy access to Grand Parkway, Hardy, I-45 and minutes from The Woodlands & so much more! Call today for your personal tour.