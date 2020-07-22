21423 Pepperberry Trail

Amenities

Hannover Village home ready and available for 2 year lease. Beautiful 1,843 square foot one story home, within minutes of the Woodlands, the Exxon Mobil Campus and 2920. Gorgeous interior finishes with extensive ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen with energy efficient cooktop and wrap around breakfast bar. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES (refrigerator, washer and dryer). Beautifully landscaped while being easy to maintain. Spacious family room, gas fireplace as well as a recessed entertainment area and oversized garage. Lovely master suite complete with walk-in closet and whirlpool garden tub. A definite must see, won't last long.