Harris County, TX
21423 Pepperberry Trail
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:20 AM

21423 Pepperberry Trail

21423 Pepperberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

21423 Pepperberry Trail, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hannover Village home ready and available for 2 year lease. Beautiful 1,843 square foot one story home, within minutes of the Woodlands, the Exxon Mobil Campus and 2920. Gorgeous interior finishes with extensive ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen with energy efficient cooktop and wrap around breakfast bar. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES (refrigerator, washer and dryer). Beautifully landscaped while being easy to maintain. Spacious family room, gas fireplace as well as a recessed entertainment area and oversized garage. Lovely master suite complete with walk-in closet and whirlpool garden tub. A definite must see, won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have any available units?
21423 Pepperberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have?
Some of 21423 Pepperberry Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21423 Pepperberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
21423 Pepperberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21423 Pepperberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 21423 Pepperberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 21423 Pepperberry Trail offers parking.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21423 Pepperberry Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have a pool?
Yes, 21423 Pepperberry Trail has a pool.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 21423 Pepperberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21423 Pepperberry Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 21423 Pepperberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 21423 Pepperberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
