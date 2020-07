Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

For Lease Beautiful 4/2.5/2 detached garage with formal dining and large gaemroom. You have wooden floors in the den , dining room, master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom. Tile floors in the entryway, kitchen, master bathroom, secondary and half bathroom. High ceilings thru-out, Family room has a two story celing, largwe gameroom, master bedroom down w/large master bathroom & huge walk-in closet. All the bedrooms have lg. closet. Sprinkler system & more.