20242 Monkswood Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:50 PM

20242 Monkswood Drive

20242 Monkswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20242 Monkswood Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in ideal location. Huge living area with very high ceiling and a lot of natural light. Home offers spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and, wet bar, dining room, crown molding throughout and large back yard. Located near I-10, 99 and Energy Corridor, making this a prime location!! Zoned to the prominent Katy ISD. Call Today to set up a showing! Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have any available units?
20242 Monkswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20242 Monkswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20242 Monkswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20242 Monkswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20242 Monkswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive offer parking?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have a pool?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20242 Monkswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20242 Monkswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
