20242 Monkswood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in ideal location. Huge living area with very high ceiling and a lot of natural light. Home offers spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and, wet bar, dining room, crown molding throughout and large back yard. Located near I-10, 99 and Energy Corridor, making this a prime location!! Zoned to the prominent Katy ISD. Call Today to set up a showing! Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income