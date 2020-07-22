All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
2014 Botany Bay Lane
Last updated March 19 2019

2014 Botany Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Botany Bay Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning one story executive living at the acclaimed Buckingham Lakes gated community available for lease. This gorgeous home has beautiful hardwood floors and has been tastefully decorated with fine and original pieces of art that tell a story. Enjoy daily cooking in it's nice kitchen and finish your day with a sunset walk around the lakes. This lake community has so much more to offer: pool, tennis courts and volleyball are only few of the many amenities of the area. Closed to stores and at only minutes commute from energy corridor. Please book your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have any available units?
2014 Botany Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have?
Some of 2014 Botany Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Botany Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Botany Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Botany Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Botany Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Botany Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Botany Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Botany Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 2014 Botany Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Botany Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Botany Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Botany Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
