2014 Botany Bay Lane

Stunning one story executive living at the acclaimed Buckingham Lakes gated community available for lease. This gorgeous home has beautiful hardwood floors and has been tastefully decorated with fine and original pieces of art that tell a story. Enjoy daily cooking in it's nice kitchen and finish your day with a sunset walk around the lakes. This lake community has so much more to offer: pool, tennis courts and volleyball are only few of the many amenities of the area. Closed to stores and at only minutes commute from energy corridor. Please book your private tour.