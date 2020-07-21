18203 Beaverdell Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9e8b520f9 ----

This is a quiet street and neighborhood. When you walk in this beauty you will notice the living room invites family enjoyment with a fireplace and wood floors. The kitchen is adorable with ceramic tile and white appliances which are included. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile and the bedrooms have neutral carpet which will go with any decor you wish! Master bedroom has french doors that lead out to the backyard which has a sprinkler system so you don\'t have to move about those pesky water hoses. Come check this house out today as it will be gone tomorrow!



1 year



2 Car Garage

Back Yard

Central Air

Ceramic Tile

City Water

Disposal

Dryer

Fence

Gas Fireplace

Heat

Laminate Flooring

Master Bedroom

Possible With Approval

Public Sewer

Sprinkler

Stove

W/D Hookups Only

Washer

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Washing Machine

Window Coverings