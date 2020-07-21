All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:11 AM

18203 Beaverdell Dr

18203 Beaverdell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18203 Beaverdell Drive, Harris County, TX 77377

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9e8b520f9 ----
This is a quiet street and neighborhood. When you walk in this beauty you will notice the living room invites family enjoyment with a fireplace and wood floors. The kitchen is adorable with ceramic tile and white appliances which are included. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile and the bedrooms have neutral carpet which will go with any decor you wish! Master bedroom has french doors that lead out to the backyard which has a sprinkler system so you don\'t have to move about those pesky water hoses. Come check this house out today as it will be gone tomorrow!

1 year

2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Dryer
Fence
Gas Fireplace
Heat
Laminate Flooring
Master Bedroom
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Sprinkler
Stove
W/D Hookups Only
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have any available units?
18203 Beaverdell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have?
Some of 18203 Beaverdell Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18203 Beaverdell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18203 Beaverdell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18203 Beaverdell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18203 Beaverdell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18203 Beaverdell Dr offers parking.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18203 Beaverdell Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have a pool?
No, 18203 Beaverdell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have accessible units?
No, 18203 Beaverdell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18203 Beaverdell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18203 Beaverdell Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18203 Beaverdell Dr has units with air conditioning.
