18203 Beaverdell Dr

This is a quiet street and neighborhood. When you walk in this beauty you will notice the living room invites family enjoyment with a fireplace and wood floors. The kitchen is adorable with ceramic tile and white appliances which are included. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile and the bedrooms have neutral carpet which will go with any decor you wish! Master bedroom has french doors that lead out to the backyard which has a sprinkler system so you don\'t have to move about those pesky water hoses. Come check this house out today as it will be gone tomorrow!
1 year
2 Car Garage Back Yard Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Dryer Fence Gas Fireplace Heat Laminate Flooring Master Bedroom Possible With Approval Public Sewer Sprinkler Stove W/D Hookups Only Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups Washing Machine Window Coverings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
