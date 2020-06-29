All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 18007 Shadow Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18007 Shadow Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18007 Shadow Valley Drive

18007 Shadow Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18007 Shadow Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
pet friendly
This stunning home has been updated with modern features and amenites! A high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace with large windows grace the living room with views of the pool and backyard. Attractive, stainless steel appliances, backsplash and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Master bedroom is on the first floor and the secondary bedrooms and game room are on the second floor. There is a bonus room which can be used as an office or man cave by the garage and pool! No backyard neighbors, washer &amp;amp; dryer included, zoned to Klein ISD! $2350/mo and includes pool maintenance! *Good credit, 3x the rent in gross income, no evictions or broken leases *Pets welcomed; no deposit or fees - 1pet is an addt'l $44/mo in pet rent, 2+ pets $28/mo pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have any available units?
18007 Shadow Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have?
Some of 18007 Shadow Valley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18007 Shadow Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18007 Shadow Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18007 Shadow Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18007 Shadow Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18007 Shadow Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine