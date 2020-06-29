18007 Shadow Valley Drive

Amenities

This stunning home has been updated with modern features and amenites! A high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace with large windows grace the living room with views of the pool and backyard. Attractive, stainless steel appliances, backsplash and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Master bedroom is on the first floor and the secondary bedrooms and game room are on the second floor. There is a bonus room which can be used as an office or man cave by the garage and pool! No backyard neighbors, washer &amp; dryer included, zoned to Klein ISD! $2350/mo and includes pool maintenance! *Good credit, 3x the rent in gross income, no evictions or broken leases *Pets welcomed; no deposit or fees - 1pet is an addt'l $44/mo in pet rent, 2+ pets $28/mo pet rent