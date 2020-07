Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Like new. Was a vacation home. The owners have hardly used it Fully Furnished.BEAUTIFUL HOME! brick exterior elevation! PHENOMENAL OPEN plan! Luxury kitchen with large service island that overlooks the breakfast & family room that includes fireplace! HUGE master suite with bay window, sitting area! Luxury bath with double sinks,separate tub & shower and ENORMOUS walk-in closet! EXQUISITE finishes & fixtures throughout! Covered patio! Sprinkler system! Home theater. DON T MISS THIS ONE!