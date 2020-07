Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking garage

For Lease 4/2.5/2 Beautiful home next to top-rated elementary school.A Tile flooring in the entryway, kitchen dining breakfast room, half bath and two bathrooms.Kitchen features 42' cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, plus gas cooking. High Ceiling thru-out, Gameroom opens up to the family room, Master has double sinks, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower.An added bonus is a great location at the end of a cul-de-sac and family-oriented neighborhood to live in.