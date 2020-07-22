All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:31 AM

16026 Summerville Lake Drive

16026 Summerville Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16026 Summerville Lake Drive, Harris County, TX 77377

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
playground
bathtub
Nestled in a gated community off N Eldridge and Spring Cypress, this 3 bed/2.5 bed townhome is ready to move in! Large living area with an entertainment alcove, private dining room, half bath, large storage closet and the kitchen comes with all appliances and a large pantry on the first floor. Spacious master bedroom with separate shower and deep garden tub. Open area great for an office space, secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the TH with the other full bathroom and utility room with w/d hookups. Community has a private pool and playground, close to 249, 99, lots of shopping stores, grocery stores and entertainment venues. Will not last long! $10/mo filter fee incl in rent & delivered every quarter. *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have any available units?
16026 Summerville Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have?
Some of 16026 Summerville Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16026 Summerville Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16026 Summerville Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16026 Summerville Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16026 Summerville Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16026 Summerville Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
