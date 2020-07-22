16026 Summerville Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool

Nestled in a gated community off N Eldridge and Spring Cypress, this 3 bed/2.5 bed townhome is ready to move in! Large living area with an entertainment alcove, private dining room, half bath, large storage closet and the kitchen comes with all appliances and a large pantry on the first floor. Spacious master bedroom with separate shower and deep garden tub. Open area great for an office space, secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the TH with the other full bathroom and utility room with w/d hookups. Community has a private pool and playground, close to 249, 99, lots of shopping stores, grocery stores and entertainment venues. Will not last long! $10/mo filter fee incl in rent & delivered every quarter. *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income