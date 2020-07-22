14735 Country Rose Ln - N

Amenities
Offered By Precision Realty & Management - BRAND NEW PVC WOOD-LOOK PLANK AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT; NO CARPET IN ENTIRE HOME!! ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT HOME! Looking for over-sized rooms? Massive Den with gas fireplace! Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Area! HUGE Kitchen with recessed lighting, Antique Country Island with Custom Light Fixture, All Appliances Included!! Side-by-Side Refrigerator w/ice & water dispenser in door, Gas Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. Ceiling fans in Den and All Bedrooms! 2'' Faux Wood Blinds Throughout Home!! Master suite w/ MASSIVE Walk-In Closet with Built-In Shelves, Double Vanity & Sinks, Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Front and Back Yards Landscaped, as well! WELCOME HOME!!!
(RLNE2374945)