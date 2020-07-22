All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14735 Country Rose Ln - N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14735 Country Rose Ln - N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14735 Country Rose Ln - N

14735 Country Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14735 Country Rose Lane, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Offered By Precision Realty & Management - BRAND NEW PVC WOOD-LOOK PLANK AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT; NO CARPET IN ENTIRE HOME!! ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT HOME! Looking for over-sized rooms? Massive Den with gas fireplace! Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Area! HUGE Kitchen with recessed lighting, Antique Country Island with Custom Light Fixture, All Appliances Included!! Side-by-Side Refrigerator w/ice & water dispenser in door, Gas Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. Ceiling fans in Den and All Bedrooms! 2'' Faux Wood Blinds Throughout Home!! Master suite w/ MASSIVE Walk-In Closet with Built-In Shelves, Double Vanity & Sinks, Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Front and Back Yards Landscaped, as well! WELCOME HOME!!!

(RLNE2374945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have any available units?
14735 Country Rose Ln - N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have?
Some of 14735 Country Rose Ln - N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14735 Country Rose Ln - N currently offering any rent specials?
14735 Country Rose Ln - N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14735 Country Rose Ln - N pet-friendly?
No, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N offer parking?
No, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N does not offer parking.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have a pool?
No, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N does not have a pool.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have accessible units?
No, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N does not have accessible units.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N has units with dishwashers.
Does 14735 Country Rose Ln - N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14735 Country Rose Ln - N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd
Katy, TX 77450
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine