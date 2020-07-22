14719 Cedar Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY, PRIME LOCATION, & ZONED to Cy-Fair ISD!! Only minutes to Hwy 249, Beltway 8, & Vintage Park with lots of shopping & dining. REMODELED 2 story home situated on a CORNER LOT. Entryway opens to an OVERSIZED dining area leading to family and kitchen. GOURMET GRANITE ISLAND kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, herringbone tile back splash, under-mount sink, & lots of white cabinetry for storage. Family room with gas log fireplace. HUGE DOWNSTAIRS game room, SPACIOUS secondary bedrooms upstairs, granite counters in bath with dual sinks and shower/tub combo, built- in desk at the top of the stairway, tile throughout first floor, lots of natural lighting throughout, mature landscaping, yard maintenance included, and much more! Tenant will have access to neighborhood pool. Call today for a showing!