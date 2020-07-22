All apartments in Harris County
14719 Cedar Point Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:02 PM

14719 Cedar Point Drive

14719 Cedar Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14719 Cedar Point Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY, PRIME LOCATION, & ZONED to Cy-Fair ISD!! Only minutes to Hwy 249, Beltway 8, & Vintage Park with lots of shopping & dining. REMODELED 2 story home situated on a CORNER LOT. Entryway opens to an OVERSIZED dining area leading to family and kitchen. GOURMET GRANITE ISLAND kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, herringbone tile back splash, under-mount sink, & lots of white cabinetry for storage. Family room with gas log fireplace. HUGE DOWNSTAIRS game room, SPACIOUS secondary bedrooms upstairs, granite counters in bath with dual sinks and shower/tub combo, built- in desk at the top of the stairway, tile throughout first floor, lots of natural lighting throughout, mature landscaping, yard maintenance included, and much more! Tenant will have access to neighborhood pool. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have any available units?
14719 Cedar Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have?
Some of 14719 Cedar Point Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14719 Cedar Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14719 Cedar Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14719 Cedar Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14719 Cedar Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14719 Cedar Point Drive offers parking.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14719 Cedar Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14719 Cedar Point Drive has a pool.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 14719 Cedar Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14719 Cedar Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14719 Cedar Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14719 Cedar Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
