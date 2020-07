Amenities

Lovely 3/2 with tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, wood burning fireplace and shaded backyard. XL island kitchen with a bar and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with the private master separate from the secondary bedrooms and features three closets! Close proximity to 249, The Vintage Shops & Restaurants, 99 and zoned to award winning Cy-Fair ISD! *Pets case by case *No deposit plan available