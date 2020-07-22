1407 Westgreen Blvd

Amenities

Modern, Elegant & Spacious! This updated large home has beautiful touches throughout from gorgeous lighting as you enter to the beautiful white brick fireplace that you'll want to spend many winter nights in front of. Kitchen has double ovens, giant walk-in pantry, breakfast area, and separate formal dining to host all your friends and family. The Master suite is downstairs with his and her closets. 3 large sized bedrooms with media room and recently remodeled double sink bathroom are upstairs. Great shaded Patio area for lots of weekend BBQs. House has been freshly painted inside and out and is ready for your family to make it their home! Highly desired school district, in walking distance of grocery store, library, Starbucks and other stores. NEVER FLOODED.

