1407 Westgreen Blvd
1407 Westgreen Blvd

1407 Westgreen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Westgreen Boulevard, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
Modern, Elegant & Spacious! This updated large home has beautiful touches throughout from gorgeous lighting as you enter to the beautiful white brick fireplace that you'll want to spend many winter nights in front of. Kitchen has double ovens, giant walk-in pantry, breakfast area, and separate formal dining to host all your friends and family. The Master suite is downstairs with his and her closets. 3 large sized bedrooms with media room and recently remodeled double sink bathroom are upstairs. Great shaded Patio area for lots of weekend BBQs. House has been freshly painted inside and out and is ready for your family to make it their home! Highly desired school district, in walking distance of grocery store, library, Starbucks and other stores. NEVER FLOODED.
DON'T HAVE A REALTOR? CALL 832-981-5941 TO SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have any available units?
1407 Westgreen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have?
Some of 1407 Westgreen Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Westgreen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Westgreen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Westgreen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Westgreen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd offer parking?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have a pool?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Westgreen Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Westgreen Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
