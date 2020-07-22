All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane

13915 Little Borne Birdwell Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13915 Little Borne Birdwell Ln, Harris County, TX 77047

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
pet friendly
Easy Access to Beltway 8 &amp;amp; 288, Minutes from Downtown &amp;amp; Med Center. Beautiful 2 Story Home in Brunswick Lakes. Living Room with Fireplace. Eat in Kitchen &amp;amp; Separate Dining Room. Oversized Master Suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanities &amp;amp; Walk-In Closet. All Bedrooms and Gameroom Up. Tile Down, Carpet Up. HUGE Backyard! Application Required. Good credit &amp;amp; no criminal history. No evictions/broken leases. Verifiable 24 month rental history. Income= 3x the rent amount (2 months recent pay stubs). Upon move in, there is a $100.00 lease prep fee. NO SMOKING. Section 8 not accepted. Pets, Case x Case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have any available units?
13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have?
Some of 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane offer parking?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have a pool?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine