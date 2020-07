13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room pet friendly

Easy Access to Beltway 8 & 288, Minutes from Downtown & Med Center. Beautiful 2 Story Home in Brunswick Lakes. Living Room with Fireplace. Eat in Kitchen & Separate Dining Room. Oversized Master Suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanities & Walk-In Closet. All Bedrooms and Gameroom Up. Tile Down, Carpet Up. HUGE Backyard! Application Required. Good credit & no criminal history. No evictions/broken leases. Verifiable 24 month rental history. Income= 3x the rent amount (2 months recent pay stubs). Upon move in, there is a $100.00 lease prep fee. NO SMOKING. Section 8 not accepted. Pets, Case x Case.