13915 Littleborne Birdwell Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room pet friendly

Easy Access to Beltway 8 &amp; 288, Minutes from Downtown &amp; Med Center. Beautiful 2 Story Home in Brunswick Lakes. Living Room with Fireplace. Eat in Kitchen &amp; Separate Dining Room. Oversized Master Suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanities &amp; Walk-In Closet. All Bedrooms and Gameroom Up. Tile Down, Carpet Up. HUGE Backyard! Application Required. Good credit &amp; no criminal history. No evictions/broken leases. Verifiable 24 month rental history. Income= 3x the rent amount (2 months recent pay stubs). Upon move in, there is a $100.00 lease prep fee. NO SMOKING. Section 8 not accepted. Pets, Case x Case.