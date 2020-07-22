13627 Merilee Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace game room carpet

Wow!!! What a stunner, this 2 story brick home has so much character. When walking in you will fall in love with these high ceilings and open floor plan. Features include newly laid wood simulate floors and new carpet through out, It has been freshily painted as well. You will also find a new dishwasher waiting for you. The master is located on the first floor close to the fireplace and living room. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms located next to the game room,Over looks living room