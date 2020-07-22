All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

13627 Merilee Ct

13627 Merilee Court · No Longer Available
Location

13627 Merilee Court, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
carpet
Wow!!! What a stunner, this 2 story brick home has so much character. When walking in you will fall in love with these high ceilings and open floor plan. Features include newly laid wood simulate floors and new carpet through out, It has been freshily painted as well. You will also find a new dishwasher waiting for you. The master is located on the first floor close to the fireplace and living room. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms located next to the game room,Over looks living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13627 Merilee Ct have any available units?
13627 Merilee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13627 Merilee Ct have?
Some of 13627 Merilee Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13627 Merilee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13627 Merilee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13627 Merilee Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13627 Merilee Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct offer parking?
No, 13627 Merilee Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13627 Merilee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct have a pool?
No, 13627 Merilee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct have accessible units?
No, 13627 Merilee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13627 Merilee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13627 Merilee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13627 Merilee Ct has units with air conditioning.
