Harris County, TX
12815 Fieldcliff Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12815 Fieldcliff Court

12815 Fieldcliff Court
Location

12815 Fieldcliff Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
Extensive landscaping & manicured front yards leads up to the newly-varnished front door & coffered ceiling at the entry. Formal dining with double crown molding. Gleaming hardwood floor in all rooms and kitchen. High ceiling throughout the house. Spacious family room with art niche, fireplace & abundance of natural light. Polished granite kitchen counter with deep sinks, stainless steel refrigerator included with the sale & cook top. New stove in garage included. Game room/den. Master bath comes with dual vanities, whirlpool & shower. Beautiful backyard with gazebo, fish pond, new back fence & lush landscape. 4-sided brick. New roof 2018, water heater 2016, new fence. Auto sprinkler and water filter systems for the whole house. Excellent location, close to Beltway, HWY 6, 290 and great Cy-Fair schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have any available units?
12815 Fieldcliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have?
Some of 12815 Fieldcliff Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12815 Fieldcliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
12815 Fieldcliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 Fieldcliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 12815 Fieldcliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 12815 Fieldcliff Court offers parking.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 Fieldcliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have a pool?
Yes, 12815 Fieldcliff Court has a pool.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have accessible units?
No, 12815 Fieldcliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12815 Fieldcliff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12815 Fieldcliff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12815 Fieldcliff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
