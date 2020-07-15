12815 Fieldcliff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool garage

Extensive landscaping & manicured front yards leads up to the newly-varnished front door & coffered ceiling at the entry. Formal dining with double crown molding. Gleaming hardwood floor in all rooms and kitchen. High ceiling throughout the house. Spacious family room with art niche, fireplace & abundance of natural light. Polished granite kitchen counter with deep sinks, stainless steel refrigerator included with the sale & cook top. New stove in garage included. Game room/den. Master bath comes with dual vanities, whirlpool & shower. Beautiful backyard with gazebo, fish pond, new back fence & lush landscape. 4-sided brick. New roof 2018, water heater 2016, new fence. Auto sprinkler and water filter systems for the whole house. Excellent location, close to Beltway, HWY 6, 290 and great Cy-Fair schools.